On the tomb of Giulia Tramontano a bas-relief of the pregnant girl will always remember the young woman who lost her life at the hands of her partner, Alessandro Impagnatiello, when she was pregnant with her little Thiago. Her sister published the shot of the 29-year-old’s tombstone. They used the photo with which Giulia became infamous in the media: she at the beach caressing her belly.

The family wanted to create a bas-relief on her tombstone that takes up a photo used throughout Italy to remember the young woman who is no longer there. Giulia is at the sea, in a bathing suit: she in the water she gently she caresses her lap where Thiago is growing up.

Giulia and her son Thiago lost their lives on May 27 when the 30-year-old barman hit the woman 37 times. The woman lost her life in their home in Senago, near Milan.

Giulia had discovered that the man had a lover with one of his colleagues. The two women had felt, met and made friends, bound by the deception of that man who said he loved them. A few hours later, the partner killed her.

The sister thus wanted once again to remember the young mother who is no longer there. A few days ago, always on her social networks, she had written a long post to honor her memory.