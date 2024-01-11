A new health emergency is quietly brewing in the United States, and this time it's a serious blood shortage that has health experts on alert. With supply levels at historic lows not seen in two decades, the situation has worsened during the Christmas and New Year festivities, reaching a deficit of almost 7,000 units.

Blood donations to the Red Cross, one of the main blood suppliers in the country, have decreased drastically in the last 20 years, marking a 40 percent drop. This alarming trend has led to shortages reaching critical levels, putting at risk the performance of vital medical procedures that depend on the availability of blood.

The seriousness of the situation is reflected in the call to action that health authorities and the Red Cross are spreading throughout the country. The participation of new blood donors is urgently needed to reverse this crisis and avoid dramatic consequences for those who depend on blood transfusions in their medical treatments.

Blood shortages not only affect those who require surgeries and medical treatmentsbut also has a direct impact on the response capacity of emergency services in cases of accidents and disasters.. The need for adequate blood reserves is essential to ensure effective medical care and save lives in critical situations.

The NFL collaborates with the Red Cross to encourage blood donations

The situation has prompted the Red Cross to take immediate action to address the shortage. In a joint effort to increase donations, the organization has established an unprecedented collaboration with the NFL during National Blood Donor Month, which is celebrated in January. This association seeks to encourage the population to donate blood through attractive prizes.

The active participation of the population is essential to reverse the shortage and ensure sufficient blood reserves for medical treatments and emergencies. Photo: American Red Cross

Anyone who donates blood this month will automatically be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Super Bowl., an event that attracts millions of spectators throughout the country. Additionally, the Red Cross is offering a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as a special thank you to those who donate during the critical post-holiday period.

The organization makes an urgent call for the solidarity of the population. Donating blood is a valuable and altruistic gesture that can make a difference in the lives of those facing serious illnesses and emergency situations. Participating in this blood drive can not only save lives, but also provides the opportunity to enjoy exciting sporting events.

Given the seriousness of the situation, It is essential that citizens become aware of the importance of donating blood and join this cause. The collaboration between the Red Cross and the NFL is a leading example of how civil society and organizations can come together to address public health crises. Together, we can overcome this emergency and ensure blood supplies return to safe levels for the well-being of all.