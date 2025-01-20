One step further in the calling experience. That’s what the new ones promise and deliver. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro4, a completely wireless earbuds with cutting-edge technology that greatly improves streaming quality, sound cancellation and smart experience.

With HUAWEI’s own sound technology, these wireless headphones represent a qualitative leap when making calls. The possibility of cancel up to 100dB of background noise, Their clarity at a wind speed of 10 m/s and their 200% anti-interference capacity consolidate the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro4 as the most powerful wireless headphones today.

Its three-layer Shape-Memory Foam earpads reduce ambient noise from mid to high frequencies and the powerful Intelligent Dynamic ANC provides a Amazing performance at low, mid and high frequencies. In addition, its new True Sound Dual-driver system facilitates an unmatched listening experience and precise sound reproduction.

Convenience is another of the attractions of this device. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro4 incorporate a new function that makes it possible control calls through head gestures accurately recording the user’s movements. Through these, you can accept or reject a call, which allows you to manage them with as little effort as possible.

Exclusive benefits

Likewise, the three available designs of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro4 are designed for all tastes. The black design stands out for its sobriety, discretion and, ultimately, for being the most classic look of all. The white version stands out among all for its absolute elegance. Instead, the green version of this device is the most refreshing and electrifying of all, Designed for users who want to go for a more daring design.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro4 allow connect two devices at once without reducing sound quality. In addition, these headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and their spectacular autonomy – about 30 hours when used with the charging case – makes them the best ally for our daily lives.

Consult the HUAWEI Store and get this product with exclusive benefits such as HUAWEI Band 9 and 12-month earphone replacement warranty HUAWEI Care until January 30. Likewise, if you buy this product through this portal, you will be able to benefit from the exclusive 30 euro coupon valid until March 31: AFB4HNO.

New smartphones for everyone

The models HUAWEI Mate X6HUAWEI nova 13 and HUAWEI nova 13 Pro They land in the HUAWEI Store, being ideal options for those who want to renew their smartphone in the short term. He HUAWEI Mate X6 It stands out for its 7.93-inch folding screen. Use the code AX6CPS before March 31 and get a 200 euro discount coupon. Plus, get a gift of HUAWEI Watch GT4 Black or White.

The cameras, the 5,000 mAh battery and the 100W fast charge are the attractions of the HUAWEI nova 13 and the HUAWEI nova 13 Pro. While the simple version has a 50-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-angle and a macro, the Pro model has a variable aperture with a maximum of f/1.4, a three-times telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle, based there the difference between both devices. Whichever one you choose, you can get it with a 50 euro discount before March 31 by applying the code AN3CPS. Plus, get a gift of FreeBuds 5.

Great opportunities

For this new start of the year, the HUAWEI Store offers a 5% discount on all products (except the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate Design) using this code: ARINV5. Nevertheless, if you subscribe to the HUAWEI Store The opportunity is even greater, since you will get a extra 8% coupon on all products, except in the aforementioned smart watch. Visit the HUAWEI Store portal frequently to discover flash offers in its endless product catalog.

One of the great opportunities of this winter is the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5S. This tablet with a slim and elegant design has PaperMatte Display technology, a high refresh rate of 144 Hz and includes GoPaint, ideal for working anywhere. If you take advantage of this opportunity, you can get a Pencil as a gift and the final price with the coupons applied would be 367.08 euros.

He HUAWEI MateBook D14 It is another of the featured products in the HUAWEI Store’s winter offers. This thin, light and stylish laptop attracts users with its enhanced Eye Comfort display, providing comfortable images. Its powerful HUAWEI Metaline antenna and its 12th Generation Intel Core processor are just some of the arguments of this device on offer for only 505.08 euros if you apply the extra 8% coupon when subscribing.

If you want an even more powerful laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook D16 It is also on sale on this portal. Its 16-inch HUAWEI FullView screen, its fast charging and long autonomy, its HUAWEI Metaline Antenna or its High Performance Intel Core i5 processor provide a highly optimized experience when working, playing or holding conferences. Its final price with the subscription and the extra coupon is set at only 551.08 euros, being a golden opportunity for those who wish to renew their laptop.