Israeli Foreign Minister Katz announced plans to strengthen ties with Ukraine

The new head of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Israel Katz, hoped to strengthen relations with Ukraine. He announced this on his page on the social network. X.

The diplomat quoted congratulations on his appointment to a ministerial position addressed to him by his Ukrainian colleague Dmitry Kuleba.

“I look forward to working with you and strengthening the relationship between our countries and people,” Katz said.

Israel Katz served as Israel's Minister of Energy until the end of 2023. Due to a coalition agreement between the major political parties in January 2024, he replaced his predecessor Eli Cohen as Foreign Minister.

