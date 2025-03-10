The head of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, He asked the commanders who are prepared on Monday because “2025 will be a year of war” And he insisted that returning home to hostages is one of the most important objectives, in statements collected by the local press.

Zamir also announced that he has canceled all routine vacations for soldiers because the army “It must remain on alert throughout the year.”

In this way, the newly appointed chief of the General Staff ends a practice that had been giving decades ago in Israel in which Several soldiers of the same army unit took their vacations at the end of summer or during the Jewish festivities.

Despite this suspension, the Army Chief indicated that soldiers individually They will continue to be granted free time but not to a whole unit for the army to work “in full operational form” throughout the year.

During Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, Many officers were on vacationsince it coincided with the Jewish celebration of the Simjat Torá.





Zamir’s decision comes after the army presented a few days ago the results of his investigation in which he underlinesor the little military presence on the border of Gaza on October 7, 2023which allowed militiamen of Hamas to infiltrate Israeli territory and kill 1,200 people and kidnap 251.

On the other hand, the Chief of the General Staff also announced that they will allocate 600 million sequels to help the families of fallen soldiers both career and reservists.