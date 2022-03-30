El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- Mayor Gildardo Leyva Ortega took the protest of Law to MMary Guadalupe Torres Zavala, who starting this tuesday will have the responsibility of the Municipal Sports Institute of El Fuerte.

During the ceremonial act, the municipal president urged the new official to work hard and dedication to raise the name of El Fuerte through sports.

In addition, he told him that he will have all the support to help all the athletes in the municipality from the administration in his charge.

María Guadalupe Torres Zavala is a Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports. She is 24 years old and is originally from the Higueras de los Natoches community of the Mochicahui syndicate. She is also recognized as a strong sports promoter in the municipality.

The new director of IMDEF expressed that she was happy for this new opportunity. She thanked the mayor for giving her his vote of confidence and being the one who represents all the athletes.