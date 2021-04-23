The head of Public TV, Leonardo Flores, unexpectedly resigned this Friday and lasted only a week in his new position. He is replaced by Claudio Martínez, who was Undersecretary of Media and Public Communication of the national Government.

“Leo” Flowers had assumed on Friday of last week as executive director of Public TV, replacing Eliseo Álvarez, in a ceremony where he was presented by the president of Radio and Television Argentina (RTA), Rosario Lufrano.

But ultra K sectors demanded his resignation throughout the week for his participation in an anti-Chavista documentary, for which he won an Emmy Awards in 2016, from when he was a news manager at Channel 41 in Miami.

“We continue to bet heavily on the public media and for that reason we made the decision to appoint the best of us to manage Public Television,” said the Secretary of Media and Public Communication, Francisco Meritello, in the act of this Friday where he put in functions to Martínez, who was his second so far.

Eliseo Álvarez, Rosario Lufrano and Leonardo Flores, during the ceremony of assumption of Flores, last Friday, as executive director of Public TV. Photo RTA.

“Leo” Flowers He lived in Miami for several years and was manager of Noticias del Canal 41 from that city, America Tevé, whose editorial line for the American anti-Castro Hispanic population did not pass the filter of young campers who are referenced for these issues by the Minister of Culture, Tristán Bauer.

In fact, the Emmy Awards that Flores won in 2016 for journalistic investigation “Petare: the tomb of Chavismo”, is an allegation against the government of Nicolás Maduro and in favor of the Venezuelan opposition led by Henrique Capriles and Leopoldo López at that time.

Campers wanted Martín Bonavetti to assume, who had occupied the executive direction of Public TV during Tristán Bauer’s administration at RTA, when Cristina Kirchner was president. But Meritello and Lufrano managed to impose Leo Flores as executive director of the channel last week.

However, the pressure from ultra-Christian sectors grew publicly throughout the week, with publications on social networks by leaders such as Alicia Castro and Artemio López, among others, as well as journalistic notes that they questioned “the anti-Chavista past” de Flores, such as the one published on the Paco Urondo Agency (APU) portal.

In addition, it was said that Cuban government officials had come to question the appointment of Flores, which was denied this Thursday by official sources, before the consultation of Clarion.

But the pressure proved unsustainable and Leo Flores had to resign as executive director of Public TV and return to the Artistic Management of the state channel, where he has been since Lufrano took office.

In fact, channel sources pointed out that Leo Flores did not formally assume his position, since the resignation of Eliseo Álvarez as executive director was dated April 30, so “it was as if he had never assumed,” they consoled themselves within the Public TV, before the ephemeral management of Flores.

As officially broadcast by Public TV, Claudio Martínez has “a extensive career as a journalist and audiovisual producer. He worked in all the national air channels and in particular developed, in Public TV over 20 years, numerous quality projects. He was distinguished with the Konex Platinum Award for Best Journalistic Producer of the decade (2007/2017). He won 15 Martín Fierro awards, 3 TATO awards and 14 Fund TV. He was the General Producer of the Presidential Debates in 2015 and 2019. “

