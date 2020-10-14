The new head of Britain’s MI5 counterintelligence service, Ken McCallum, in his first public speech named “Russian, Chinese and Iranian players” among the hostile states. On Wednesday, October 14, writes about this The Guardian.

According to the head of British counterintelligence, these countries pose threats to national security and are one of the most serious problems for MI5 and for the British government. At the same time, McCallum indicated that these threats are becoming more serious and complex – while terrorist threats remain in scale. “

On July 31, UK Secretary of State for Defense Annabelle Goldie said Russia continues to pose a “significant threat” to the country.

On July 22, it was reported that the British government plans to give the intelligence services more powers to combat espionage.

The expansion of the powers of the intelligence services will be recorded in new legislation, which the government is preparing to pass after the publication on July 21 by the British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee of the report on the absence of evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit vote.

The report, which was published on July 21, notes that the Russian media allegedly released stories in support of Brexit, and also used “bots” and “trolls” as evidence, but the impact of all this on the result cannot be proven, the document says. The report also claims that Russia’s attempts to “intervene” in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum have been proven.