Yesterday what many already feared was confirmed, hbo max as we know it today, it will disappear after merging with Discovery+, this after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery was announced. However, it seems that it is not all bad news, since the new service would have an option of a free subscription, but with integrated ads.

Similar to what Netflix plans to do in the future, the new Discovery+ service, which will be available in the United States starting in the summer of 2023, will have various subscription levels, one of these would allow us to enjoy part of the content for free, but with a series of integrated ads. This was what David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, commented:

“An offer that would give consumers who don’t want to pay a subscription fee access to great library content.”

For his part, JB Perette, president and chief executive officer of streaming and gaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, added:

“It would be totally different than the content that will be in our SVOD Premium offering. There’s a lot of content that wouldn’t necessarily make sense in a premium product that might make sense in an ad-supported free streaming tier.”

However, this option does not mean that you will have access to all the content that the new Discovery+ will offer. This means that some HBO movies and series will be behind a paywall. At the moment there are no more details about it, but it is certain that more information will be released in the coming months. In related topics, you can learn more about this merger here.

Via: Variety