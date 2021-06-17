Using deepfake technology, he has put the face of the movie actor in the new Eidos Montreal title.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy game developed by Eidos Montreal It was one of the most pleasant surprises of E3 2021, an event in which we have all missed more announcements. The Square Enix conference helped us to see the first trailer and an extensive gameplay of what this adventure will bring, starring the charismatic Marvel heroes. But, as always happens, many fans have taken a snag; one we already read when the Avengers game came out.

Logically, since it is based on comic book characters, and due to image rights, the game cannot take the faces of the actors in the film saga that stars, among others, the charismatic Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. For this reason, the fans have taken justice into their own hands a bit, and have taken advantage of technology deep-fake to put it in the game. You can see the result below.

Do you like how it looks? Of course, the result will be more familiar to you if you have more located the world of Guardians of the Galaxy by the movies. The video that we leave you, by the way, is the author’s work Stryder HD, who deserves the credits for his work and for having hurried to transfer him to the new adventure, in which there is no shortage Drax, Rocket, Gamora, Groot and company.

We will have to wait, yes, to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be available next October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch thanks to the cloud. It will be a single player game, in which we can give orders to our teammates through a command menu and, although we can make some decisions, there will only be one ending. Do not miss this report where we review the 14 nods that the trailer has to his comics and movies.

