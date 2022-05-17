The torments of the Americans: Elliott’s AC Milan close to the Scudetto but many properties struggle. The Emilians have already spent 175 million

Genoa – US properties land in strength in Italian football. Milan managed by Elliott could celebrate the Scudetto on Sunday but there are those who find themselves having to deal with the pitfalls of Serie B. Last year it was Parma’s turn, just bought by Kyle Krause. This year at Genoa of the 777 Partners and al Venice, newly promoted, chaired by Duncan Niederauer. Which in the cadet series will also find the Spalbought by Joe Tacopina and who managed in extremis to avoid a sensational fall in C. The fourth club could be Pisa, managed by Alexander Knaster, currently engaged in the playoffs and therefore with some chance of promotion.

Investing and winning in Italian football is not easyKrause experienced that in Parma he has already invested 175 million and that in two years he found himself with a relegation and an anonymous championship without even the playoffs. And he is forced to face a budget in the red of 84 milliona record for Serie B.

Earlier this year he looked for an emerging technician like Enzo Maresca, then he was forced to turn to safe used cars Giuseppe Iachini but the step back did not help: so much so that yesterday Iachini was officially exonerated. Venezia has only “danced” for one year, paying for bad choices on the market and also a little inexperience.

Many of the purchases made with the algorithm did not pay and in fact now the analyst Alex Menta has ended up in the crosshairs, who has identified the players to buy. Previously there had already been an exemption from Paolo Zanetti, the promotion technician. And the executives Poggi and Collautoapplauded by the fans, are currently in the balance as the strategies for the future are still to be defined.

The hard impact with Italian football was also experienced by 777 Partners, who found themselves with Genoa in Serie B after 15 uninterrupted years in Serie A and the accounts to settle. The road is all uphill, within the club there is discussion about the mistakes made, the role of the general manager Sporsat the same confirmation of Blessin.

President Zangrillo stressed the need for internal reflectionin order not to repeat the bad championship of the last few months and to clearly correct the course.

On the other side CEO Blazquez has already said he is oriented towards trusting both Spors and Blessinthus giving continuity to the project started at the end of 2021 with the arrival of the German manager.

The next few weeks will be decisive to arrive at the definition of Genoa for the 2022/23 season.

The names for the role of ds are already going crazy: profiles like Giuntoli, Bigon, the eternal return of Capozucca. And for the Gasperini bench, whose feeling with Atalanta no longer appears as solid as it once was and which represents a dream for the fans. But the Americans go their own way.

Blazquez repeats: “We don’t change”. He has already announced investments for about fifty million, given that the team needs to be rebuilt and a market with about sixty owned players and the new Fifa rule that limits both incoming and outgoing loans to be faced.

An enormous job, to be tackled in the coming months, with the commitment to build a team capable of returning to Serie A immediately. Because a year of Serie B can be faced without too many problems thanks to the parachute while the second would become much more expensive. US properties and the pitfalls of Italian football, to the Serie B test.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS