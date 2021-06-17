It is a project open to proposals from the residents of Barriomar, the main beneficiaries of the new Parque Metropolitano del Oeste, whose representatives learned yesterday, for the first time, the design managed by the City Council from the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, and the Councilor for Barrios and Pedanías, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez. Phase 0 includes a green area of ​​35,500 square meters and a footbridge over the Segura river that will connect the south with the center of the city of Murcia. This first green action is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The initial investment for this phase of a park that as a whole will reach more than 250,000 square meters, is about two million euros. It is part of the Murcia Río II Project designed by the previous municipal government (PP-Cs).

Faced with doubts about whether to include the footbridge over the river, the socialist mayor said that municipal technicians are already working with those of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to start the work as soon as possible. “The goal is for it to be ready in the spring of 2023,” he said, adding that “the neighborhoods in the south of the city, such as Barriomar, have been historically abandoned and it is our firm intention to reverse this situation.”

The La Molinera deterrent car park will disappear in this first phase of garden construction



However, on Wednesday, the Popular Party insisted that its initial project included the construction of two pedestrian crossings over the Segura, and the City Council responded yesterday that although it was true, they had decided to focus on this phase in a single . One of the ‘victims’ of this first project will be the La Molinera deterrent car park (next to the downhill branch of the A-30 highway). Ainhoa ​​Sánchez commented to THE TRUTH that he will go out in its entirety. He also commented that although the expropriation file of the land for this phase of the park has been prepared – with an estimated cost of 100,000 euros -, “we hope that it is not necessary and we reach an agreement with the owner so that early assignments take place” .

Pedestrian spaces



The initial project includes wooded areas with riverside plantations, shrub meadows, traversable grass meadows, cultivation orchards and living areas equipped for various activities. All will be connected through pedestrian routes and bike lanes, separated from each other, explained from the City Council. Neighbors, accessing the park on foot or by bicycle through the passage under the highway, will find themselves, parallel to it, with an area of ​​walkable grass meadow composed of terraces lined with trees to provide it with shade.

The walkable area can be used as a setting for outdoor activities or as a living, sports or leisure area. In the background, a tree-lined walk is proposed to create shady itineraries. The area where the shaded playgrounds are currently located is connected to the meadow area through a pavement surface made of synthetic resin mortar and gravel. These games are maintained with the possibility of adapting or complementing them according to the needs of the district. Given the proximity of these areas to the A-30 highway, a plant barrier will isolate them visually and acoustically.

In front of the Alameda del Malecón garden, a shrubby meadow and a paved area have been designed for booths for celebrations, concerts and cultural events. Towards the west, two pavement areas are proposed, separated by the Torre de los Muñoces lane, with trees along the riverbank, interspersed with pergolas to provide shade to the surroundings. From the area in front of the Maristas school, the most naturalized surface of the Metropolitan Park opens up, with riverside plantations (poplars and poplars), and urban leisure gardens to promote garden crops.