After eight days of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the two teams from the State of Nuevo León are at the top of the general classification of Mexican soccer, Club de Fútbol Monterrey and Tigres UANL, march with 21 and 18 points, respectively to make one and two partially.
Faced with this situation, the journalist from ESPN, david faitelsontook the opportunity to mention that the Monterrey teams are the biggest and most powerful clubs in Liga MX, this because their power is more than evident with what has been done in recent years as well as today.
“Rayados and Tigres, at the head of the MX League, but there is still a certain reluctance to call them “big teams”. Please, let’s stop nonsense. They are “big and powerful”, without a doubt… ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.
As expected, his statements caused quite a stir among users and many did not hesitate to mock his words, while others supported his statement.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team was the team that spent the most on transfers for this market, as it disbursed close to 450 million pesosonly in two of the three incorporations that he had for this Clausura 2023 (will gorriarán, ibanez and Lainez). In addition, he also hired Diego Cocca as DT for this new process, although after a few weeks he left the club and they had to place the ‘Chima’ Ruiz.
For its part, the Gang cadre propped up its already enough squad and brought Victor Guzman after the departure of the rear of Cesar Montesbecause since last year they have strengthened their attack with elements such as Berterame, aguirre, Rojas, Vergaraamong others.
