La Masia continues to be the breeding ground for great promises for world football, and the current generations are no exception. These young talents have not yet made their mark in professional football, but they are training in one of the best academies in the world, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity offered to them by FC Barcelona.
Among the most prominent names are: Andres Cuencaa left-footed centre-back who arrived from Sevilla. Cuenca, part of the 2007 generation, has proven to be a technical gem capable of starting the play from defence with a clean and precise pass. His defensive growth has earned him a starting place at Barça Atlètic.
From the same generation, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Marc Bernal have become benchmarks. But it is the generation of 2008 that is attracting attention, with players like the cousins Guille and Toni Fernandez. Guille, an athletic and talented midfielder, has already made his debut for Barça Atlètic at just 16 years old, while Toni, a left-footed player with exquisite technique, can play as an inside midfielder, winger or false ‘9’. Despite a minor injury, Toni has shown glimpses of his talent during the American tour.
The midfield also has gems like Pedro Rodriguez and Pedro Fernandezthe latter known as ‘Dro’. Pedro is a central midfielder with extraordinary vision, while Dro brings creativity and unpredictability, with the ability to surprise with sublime passes or magical shots.
Up front, Oscar Gistaufrom Salou, is the great project of ‘9’. He combines technical and physical skills, with an innate ability to break free and press. Sama Nomoko, another striker from the generation of 2008, stands out for his speed and ability to attack spaces, being a constant threat on the wings.
The Juvenil B also has Baba Kouromaa left-footed midfielder with an impressive physique, capable of playing as a centre-back, pivot or midfielder. His versatility and talent make him a key player, even as a cadet.
Orian Goren, from the 2009 generation, is another name to watch. His ability to read the game and find space makes him an exceptional midfielder, while Ebrima Tunkaraborn in 2010, is a left-footed interior with outstanding technical skills, standing out for both his talent and his generosity on the field.
Other names such as Artem Rybak, Hugo Garcés and Gorka Buil also show great promise, but at La Masia, the real key to success lies in mentality and constant effort. These youngsters have everything to succeed, but only time will tell who will be the next stars of FC Barcelona.
More news about FC Barcelona
#great #talents #Masia #golden #generation #arrives #Barça
Leave a Reply