“We want it to be a botanical garden again”, announces the mayor Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, who will have “whoever wants to participate” for the restoration of the BIC environment The crane installs the glass of the lemon tree, the new children’s game, in the center of a paved area in the Malecón Botanical Garden. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

Early in the morning, from the Popular Municipal Group of the Murcia City Council, the president of the Municipal Board of the Western District, Diego Avilés, summoned the media at the foot of the structure of discord: a metallic and colorful construction in the shape of a polyhedral lemon tree 10 meters high that, once installed, will serve as