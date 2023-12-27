The new government of Argentina has decided not to renew the contracts of civil servants who were hired in 2023. This measure will affect more than 5 thousand officials, as reported by the publication on Tuesday, December 26 Politico.

The move was part of a massive plan of cuts and devaluations announced by Argentina's new president, Javier Miley, who took office on December 10.

The contracts of other government employees hired before 2023 will be renegotiated, authorities said. The 2023 cap appears to be aimed at combating the practice of outgoing presidents increasing their payrolls in their final year, the newspaper reported.

“The goal is to begin the path to rebuilding our country, returning freedom and autonomy to the people and beginning to transform the vast array of regulations that have blocked, stunted and stunted economic growth,” Miley said.

The cuts have already sparked protests, but Miley has vowed to continue them.

Earlier, on December 20, thousands of people protested in Buenos Aires against the economic policies of the new Argentine government. The march participants blocked the main street of the city. The protesters were heading towards the government house, but the police blocked their path.

On this day, Miley signed a decree on more than 300 reforms to liberalize the economy. They will have to be discussed in the state parliament. The President emphasized that the purpose of this is “the beginning of the path to restructuring.”

Earlier, on December 12, Reuters wrote that the Argentine authorities would halve the national currency to combat the crisis. Argentina's new Economy Minister Luis Caputo said the government would devalue the official peso exchange rate by more than 50% to 800 per $1, cut energy subsidies, cancel tenders for public works and reduce the size of the government.