Dhe election victory of left-wing populist Robert Fico in Slovakia has raised concerns among some EU partners. After all, Fico had used sharp anti-Western rhetoric during the election campaign and announced an end to all arms deliveries to Ukraine. In doing so, he was following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is perceived in Brussels as a notorious Russia friend and troublemaker.

In addition, Fico, who has ruled for a total of ten years over several terms, has a burden to bear: in 2018 he had to resign in the face of mass protests in the country. Research by the murdered Ján Kuciak and other journalists had revealed a moral picture in which corruption and mafia connections reached into the highest government circles. Now that the new three-party coalition has taken its first political and programmatic steps, it is becoming clear that some foreign policy potatoes may not be quite as hot as they were cooked in the election campaign. But the signals and initial measures internally are not suitable to assuage worries.