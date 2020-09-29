For the first time since the eighties, buying an ounce of gold in international markets is more expensive than buying a square meter of a flat in Spain. The scenario of low rates – lethal to obtain profitability with other bets – and of great instability in the financial markets has led investors to seek refuge in the precious metal, which this summer exceeded 2,000 dollars (about 1,700 euros), like never done since there are records. Not even during the Great Recession, when such circumstances were present. But it is not an isolated event: alternatives to traditional investments in the stock market and government bonds, such as silver or bitcoin, have become the main protagonists of the second half of the year.

