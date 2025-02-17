In a world where space exploration advances at an unprecedented pace, allocating a part of the portfolio to emerging companies with disruptive potential can be a strategic play for those investors with a long -term vision. As with the digital revolution, the aerospace industry is laying the foundations for what could be the next great transformation in global technology and economy.

The space, historically seen as an exclusive field of government agencies, has become a sector with a growing private participation. From the launch of satellites to the exploration of Mars and the asteroid mining, the companies that lead this industry seek not only to expand the limits of humanity, but also to generate new economic opportunities. The goal is ambitious: reduce access costs, develop orbital infrastructure and exploit spatial resources with a significant impact on multiple industries.

The sector has attracted millionaire investments and the support of magnates such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, reflecting the growing conviction that the space economy will be one of the greatest sources of growth in the coming decades. Spacex has managed to revolutionize launches with reusable rockets, while Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic They are opening the way for space tourism and microgravity manufacturing.

Although still in initial stages, some companies already quote on the stock market and are developing technologies that could change the way we access and use the space. Investment in this sector is not exempt from risks, since many of these companies have not yet achieved profitability. However, for a portfolio with a 20 -year -old horizon, it represents one of those long -term opportunities with high revaluation potential.

Next, I will analyze some of the most innovative companies in the space industry, those that, although still in the development phase, could transform the future of exploration and space economy. These companies represent different facets of the space industry, from launching and space tourism services to satellite solutions and aerospace defense, offering various opportunities for investors interested in this expansion sector.

Rocket Lab USA INC (Nasdaq: RKLB)

Specialized in the development and launch of rockets for small and medium satellites, Rocket Lab has established itself as a key actor in the space industry. Its flagship, Electron has allowed reducing costs and increasing the frequency of launches, facilitating access to space for companies and governments.

When I analyzed this company for the last time, I quoted around 5-6 dollars, and There are currently about $ 28, having reached a maximum of $ 33.34. After this vertiginous rise from $ 3.50, the most prudent would be to wait for the price to consolidate before entering or increase positions. I consider that an adjustment to the area of ​​$ 22, equivalent to a setback of 38.2% of Fibonacci, could offer an attractive purchase opportunity for investors with long -term vision.

If they are one of those lucky ones who already bought Rocket Lab shares months ago, when I analyzed it for the first time, I would recommend increasing positions if the price descended to the strip of 18.40 – 14.90 dollars, an area in which it opened A powerful GAP and that would represent a 50% correction and 61.80% of the described bullish section.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE)

Pioneer in space tourism, seeks to market suborbital flights for civil passengers. With the support of Richard Branson, the company aims to convert space tourism into an accessible and recurring industry in the coming years.

Virgin Galactic has experienced a significant fall in the value of its actions, reaching historical minimums. This downward trend is attributed to several factors:

Dilution of actions: The company has tried to raise capital by issuing new shares. For example, in June 2023, he announced the sale of up to 400 million dollars in ordinary shares, which generated concerns among investors about the dilution of the value of existing shares.

Weak financial evolution: Virgin Galactic has reported losses greater than expected. In a recent quarter, loss per share was $ 0.57, exceeding the estimate of $ 0.52, reflecting challenges on its path to profitability.

Stock exclusion risk: The company has been warned about a possible withdrawal of the price in the New York Stock Exchange because its average closing price remained below 1 dollar for a consecutive period of 30 days. This situation puts its presence in the main stock market. If Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is excluded from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for not meeting the minimum price requirements, their actions would probably be negotiated in the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market, specifically in the OTC Markets Group, in categories such as OTCQX, OTCQB or Pink Sheets, depending on their financial and regulatory situation.

The OTC market is less regulated than the main bags (NYSE or NASDAQ), which entails less liquidity, greater volatility and a reduction in the interest of institutional investors. However, the company could try to recover its quote in the NYSE through:

1. Actions regrouping (reverse stock split): Consolidate several actions in one to artificially raise the price per share.

2. Capital increase or financial improvement: Present a recovery plan to meet the minimum price requirements.

This type of exclusion would not mean the bankruptcy of the companybut a strong blow to market confidence, something that they must value if they decide to buy.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)

Aerospace and defense giant that develops advanced spatial technologies. He has participated in key projects such as the James Webb space telescope and the lunar landing system for future missions to the moon.

Technically, the title has been developing a lateral process that is serving to digest the very strong increases of the last five years since October 2022. This consolidation catches my attention, since in the short term the title is one step away from reaching the basis of it around $ 415. In that environment I seriously value foot in this company, looking for that from there it resumes its formidable long -term bullish trend. In this case I would put a Stop in the $ 400. If this support falls, I’m afraid that a bearish turn pattern would be confirmed that would warn us of additional falls towards at least $ 350, but the problem would be that it would have entered the correction phase and could not rule out more important falls. What I am clear is that if that last takes shape and the price ends up going to look for long-term supports like 200-225we would be facing one of those opportunities that should not be escaped. But all in due time.

If I had to choose two components of this sector, I would undoubtedly opt for Rocket Lab in the $ 22 and Northrop in the $ 415 area.