Board members and high potentials from logistics service provider VTS Transport & Logistics are ready in a room in the office on the edge of Boxmeer, a Monday in May this year. The then 20-year-old goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen comes forward for an interview in a setting such as a TV program College Tour. The initiator is Pim van Lamoen, who supervises coaching programs in both top sports and business.

He knows Verbruggen well and has been his mental coach for years. He knows that the talented goalkeeper thinks about many things and easily talks about his development and choices. That is why he asks Verbruggen to Boxmeer, to make a link between business and professional sports. “He mainly did it because he knows: I will learn from it,” says Van Lamoen.

Verbruggen tells the audience how his coach at Anderlecht, former top player Vincent Kompany, taught him not to care about criticism in the media. ‘Don’t believe the hype, don’t believe the drama‘, he told him. In other words: you are never as good or bad as you say, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Since then, Verbruggen is no longer on social media. Van Lamoen: “He captured everyone.”

Bart Verbruggen – now 21 – has quickly become the first goalkeeper of the Dutch national team. Due to injuries and loss of form in the goalkeeping field, the choice fell on a different one each time during the four international matches earlier this year. Much to the dissatisfaction of national coach Ronald Koeman, who wants to build in stability. Now he emphatically chooses Verbruggen, after he made his debut against France in October. This Saturday evening in the European Championship qualifying match against Ireland in Amsterdam he will play goalkeeper – with a win, the Dutch team will qualify for the final tournament next summer.

He looks relaxed last Wednesday at the training field in Zeist. 6’3, big hands, fast talker. Halfway through the conversation he says: “I’m not one at all yet finished articleFar from it, you never actually are. But I do have the feeling that I am taking steps in the right direction.”

Born in Zwolle, raised in Breda, last year he broke through in Brussels, with Anderlecht. And a big step this summer: to the Premier League, at Brighton Hove & Albion – which bought him for 20 million euros. An official match at a Dutch professional club never happened. Two practice matches at NAC Breda, that was it, he grins. At NAC, where he went through the youth academy, his potential was known but they could not keep him.

He lived with his parents and sister Lotte – who played handball at a high level – in the young Haagse Beemden district, on the northern edge of Breda. He played at the nearby amateur club WDS’19, where Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk was also a member. Verbruggen was more than a line keeper, says his youth coach Sander van den Berg. “He came far from his goal, wanted to interfere with the game.” He distinguished himself with his reflexes in one-on-one duels. “He dared to wait a long time.”

When he got bored in the goal, it seemed that he sometimes deliberately played the ball into the striker’s feet and then won the ball in a duel with the attacker, says Van den Berg. Thanks to Verbruggen, they became champions in 2014 with the D1 in a regional class, he says. NAC could hardly have missed his talent, part of their youth academy was located at the same sports complex. That year Verbruggen switched, when he was twelve.

At NAC he has to deal with goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, a former player of the club. He grows into a good friend and teacher. “I largely owe the fact that I am here to him,” says Verbruggen in Zeist. “He taught me the basics: what does it mean to be a professional, what is involved?”

“A small push in the right direction was enough for Bart,” says Ten Rouwelaar. He only had to start talking about strength training – not very common at a young age – and then Verbruggen was “already working with the performance coach to get started with that.” Thus he became an “athlete.”

And if they discussed a game situation in training – such as the positioning of the goalkeeper – it could be that Ten Rouwelaar received texts the following evening during a Champions League match. “You mean this, in minute three?” Ten Rouwelaar: “Bart was constantly working on it.”

During that period – Verbruggen is fifteen – his parents contacted mental coach Pim van Lamoen. Verbruggen also wants to develop as a professional off the field and talks about this with his parents, who advise him to seek out a specialist, says Van Lamoen. Although Verbruggen is initially somewhat skeptical about mental guidance, Van Lamoen notices that the boy is “extremely eager to learn” and wants to get “the most” out of himself.

In the first phase, his mental coaching involves formulating concrete goals and questions. What do you expect from yourself at the end of the season? How do you ensure higher concentration? How do you better control your emotions? What actions will you take to achieve those goals? “He wrote down everything, ate the information,” says Van Lamoen. “When he came back after a few weeks, he had been working on it intensively.”

Bart Verbruggen (left) this week with Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow during a training of the Dutch national team in Zeist. Photo Koen van Weel/ANP

Verbruggen’s mother sometimes also visits Van Lamoen for a session. “Then we talk about how she can best deal with a son who is involved in the football world.” Conversely, Verbruggen discusses how he can best care for his sister and mother, now that he lives in England and his father is no longer there.

Verbruggen swallows for a moment, along the field in Zeist. In January 2021, father Coen died of cardiac arrest. He was fifty years old. “He was always there for me. Never pushed me. And we always said: follow your dream if you like it, we support you.” His father, who was also a goalkeeper himself, attended almost every match of his son.

When he walks to the field for the warm-up a little later, the initials on his white goalkeeper gloves are visible in black letters: ‘BV’, with his father’s C subtly incorporated into the B. “I won’t be taking that away anytime soon.”

Ten Rouwelaar attended the farewell service and spoke to Verbruggen about the loss. “He could deal with it in a relaxed way: it is part of life, no matter how difficult it is.” Mental coach Van Lamoen: “It’s not a boy who talks about that for two hours. He wanted to take the time to process it properly, and then eventually move on.”

Characteristic of Verbruggen’s strength, both say, is that he continued to develop rapidly after the death of his father. “He has only gotten better,” says Ten Rouwelaar, who also worked with Verbruggen at Anderlecht.

Risky passes

Partly due to his constructive qualities, Brighton Hove & Albion joined Verbruggen last summer. The innovative coach Roberto De Zerbi is known for his careful combination football, where the goalkeeper’s first pass is important for the rest of the attack. The trick is that Verbruggen dares to give short, sometimes risky passes to his defenders – this can lure the opponent.

According to Verbruggen, De Zerbi realizes that this build-up is “very careful” and that things can sometimes go wrong – due to loss of ball. “As long as you make a mistake in the way we agree on playing and it is an honest mistake, not a terribly stupid mistake, it is not a problem,” says Verbruggen. But against Liverpool last month, a sloppy pass from him led to a penalty. De Zerbi told him that in that situation, with little space, he would have been better off playing a long ball.

It fits in with the young career in which he is still learning. He had to “study” Brighton’s specific way of playing, says Verbruggen. They have different ways of playing under pressure, he says. “A very nice chess game,” he calls it. “There are a hundred thousand different game situations, you have to know how the team and the coach want you to solve it, how you want it yourself. It’s about honing in on the automatisms.”

Just like at NAC and Anderlecht under Ten Rouwelaar, they refine all aspects of goalkeeping at Brighton – in training, in discussions, through image analysis. In England, for the first time, he has two goalkeeper coaches guiding him – “that’s just luxury.” They spend a lot of time on viewing habits. “Where the threat is, where the runners are, where you can coach, where you can adjust your position.”

After his debut with the Dutch team, he got in Studio Football criticism from experienced goalkeeping coach Frans Hoek on the two goals he conceded against France, both by Kylian Mbappé. Hoek thought that Verbruggen unnecessarily took a step back with the first (volley from close range) and was too wide, which made it harder for him to anticipate. “I might have stayed a little more in the middle. But that doesn’t mean you stop him,” says Verbruggen. With the second – a hard, diagonal long shot – Hoek felt he was too close to the first post. Verbruggen: “If I had taken a step to the left, it would have been quite difficult to reach.” He says: “Goalkeeping is largely a kind of brainstorming, explaining why you do what you do.”

For him, this goes further than just the technical part. Earlier this year he discussed with mental coach Van Lamoen how he could best behave in the Dutch team when he was selected for the first time. “The great thing about him is: he always has specific points that he wants help with. He is only concerned with his development, everything must give way to that.”