“When you have the best V12 in the total history of the internal combustion engine, you’d be mad not to use it again.” Well, you can’t accuse Gordon Murray of being modest, but you can’t accuse Gordon Murray of lying either. He’s talking about Cosworth’s awesome 3.9-litre V12 that’s in the GMA T.50. The naturally aspirated engine with a rev range of 12,000 rpm is also in the new GMA T.33 that you see here.

Gordon Murray is the man behind the legendary McLaren F1. This car used a V12 from BMW and instantly became the fastest car in the world. Already in 2020 Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) showed the spiritual successor to the McLaren. The T.50 again has three seats, the middle one is for the driver and again the drive comes from a V12 without turbos. And there’s even a manual gearbox.

What is the purpose of the new GMA T.33?

“With the T.33, our second all-new car, we set ourselves a very clear mission,” Murray says. ‘To create another timeless design. It’s designed and built to the same exacting standards as our T.50, with the same emphasis on driver, performance, lightweight and clean design, but the result is a very different car. This is a car where comfort, effortless performance and everyday usability are even more prominent.”

Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive

So the new GMA T.33 must be the daily driver of the bunch. Therefore, the engine was modified with new engine mounts, a different exhaust, different camshafts and a new software tuning. The rev limiter is now at 11,100 rpm instead of 12,000 rpm. The power decreases by about 50 hp to 615 hp and the torque is 451 Nm. The biggest difference with the T.50 is the lack of the large fan on the bottom. This makes the T.33 look a bit more elegant from the rear.

Also available with automatic

The GMA T.33 is again available with a manual gearbox, but for the daily character Gordon Murray would like to use an automatic with flippers. The automatic transmission does not use a double clutch, but would shift seamlessly thanks to something that bucket builder Xtrac calls ‘Instantaneous Gearchange System’ (IGS). Due to the lack of things like a double clutch, the machine weighs only 78 kilos.

Only two seats in the GMA T.33

We wouldn’t mention this with normal cars, but the GMA T.33 only offers two seats. So no central seating position, like the McLaren F1 or GMA T.50. The two occupants sit in a carbon fiber monocoque, as is fairly standard in modern supercars.

Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive

The interior has been kept as simple as possible. There isn’t even a touchscreen. “As with the exterior, nothing has been added unless it serves a purpose. If there was a danger of it weakening the driving experience, it was simply dropped from the development program. The car doesn’t even have stems behind the steering wheel and instead the turn signals are controlled by thumb buttons on the horizontal spokes of the carbon fiber steering wheel.

The price of the GMA T.33

With a price of 1.65 million euros, the T.33 is about 1 million euros cheaper than the T.50. Both prices are, of course, without additional Dutch taxes. In total, GMA wants to build only 100 units for the entire world. Incidentally, the GMA saves you a lot of money, because according to the brand you no longer have to buy other supercars: ‘If you should only have one supercar, then the T.33 is the right one.’