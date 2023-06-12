Engines running for the start of the 41st commemorative edition of the “1000 Miglia”,

the historic regularity test for vintage cars which will start from Brescia on 13 June to return on the 17th, after visiting some of the most evocative locations in Italy. Always part race and part adventure, the 1000 Miglia this year will involve over 400 priceless vintage cars, 47 of which belong to the Alfa Romeo brand, the undisputed symbol of Italian motorsport.

Among these, three precious specimens from the Alfa Romeo collection, normally on display at the Arese Museum: the 1900 Sport Spider and the 2000 Sportiva both from 1954 and the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956. The three jewels of the historic collection are driven by exceptional crews: the 1900 Sport Spider will be entrusted to by Costantin Andone and Marius Pop, founder of the web community “Alfattitude” which brings together thousands of passionate Alfisti from all over the world, the 2000 Sportiva will give its best under the guidance of the all-German couple formed by Tom Wlaschiha, protagonist in “The game of thrones” and “Stranger Things”, a great fan of Alfa Romeo, and by Ninacar Maria, a very famous automotive influencer on the web, while the 1900 Super Sprint will compete with the social faces of the Italian fashion brand Velasca Lorenzo Quaglia and Giovanni Giuseppe at the wheel Savini, very popular on TikTok better known with the stage name @giogiusavini.

Three crews for three extraordinary cars, authentic works of art in movement, belonging to the Heritage collection, the Stellantis department dedicated to the protection and promotion of historical heritage. Let’s examine these three gems in detail:

