This isn’t the first time Gigabyte has launched a graphics card with a hidden connector. After the first experiment with the GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce, the company is ready to debut another model that leverages the same design, complete with a 16-Pin connector. Let’s find out all the details of the new one Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max and its particular connector.

The technical specifications

Gigabyte’s new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max will hit shelves with a factory overclock that pushes the GPU up to 2655 MHz, a 45 MHz boost over the base model.

A detail of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max

The graphics card will then be equipped with 8488 CUDA cores on the AD103-275 die and 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6X memory with a bandwidth of 672.3 GB/s, while the TGP should be close to 285W.

The design of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max is based on three independent fans with a radiator and heatsink equipped with nine copper tubes, measuring 331 x 136 x 55.5 mm. On the back, an opening allows better passage of air from the third fan, accompanied by a plate that can be removed.

Own under this there is space for the 16-pin connector, positioned in a peculiar way: thanks to this, the power cable can be hidden better than traditional solutions. The tidiest cable arrangement Finally, it eliminates the need to take up extra space in the case.

The front of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max

In short, nothing transcendental but still an excellent feature that can delight lovers of order and builds without visible cables, like myself.

At the moment Gigabyte has not provided details on the prices of the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Windforce Max, but it should arrive on the market very soon.