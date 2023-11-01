Costa Mesa, California, is preparing to welcome a new Mexican food market concept, which promises to become an iconic culinary destination in the southern Golden State. Supermarket chain giant Northgate announced the opening of Gonzalez Marketa Mexican-style food mall that will house more than 20 food stalls and a wide variety of dining options.

Among the most notable dishes are the El Moro churros From Mexico City, Carnitas Don Miguel, Chiva Cake and Tacos Los Guichos, available from breakfast to dinner. This innovative market and food hall, which will open its doors in early November, is inspired by famous Mexican markets such as the Juarez Market in Monterrey, the Food Market in Guadalajara and the Artisan market in Oaxaca, among others.

In addition to the food options, the market will host the highly anticipated fine dining restaurant Maizano and the cocktail bar Between uscreated by Javier Hernandez Pons and Jorge Salim, two of the partners behind LA Cha Cha Cha and Loreto.

Like the markets in Mexico, the heart of Mercado González will be a Butcher shopa tortilleriaa cheese Shoppositions fresh products, specialized foods and others typical artisan products from Mexico. The concept itself is an ingenious reconfiguration of the typical American supermarket design, but with the intuition and accessibility of a Mexican market.

The González Market will open in Costa Mesa, between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Mercado González will recreate the essence of Mexican markets in California

In addition to the food stalls in Mercado González, there will be a community kitchen aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and aspiring chefs to learn the business and develop a fan base. Other features include indoor and outdoor seating areas to enjoy on-site food and beverages, fresh waters, beer, wine, tequila, mezcal, pastries and desserts. Live music will be another element that will add to the fun and atmosphere of the market.

This concept appeals to the popularity of food halls in Southern California and the large Latino community in the region. Mercado González will open its doors at 2300 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa, in Orange County, strategically located between the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

This project aims to be a vibrant and diverse culinary meeting point that will attract Mexican food lovers and gastronomy enthusiasts from all over. Northgate González Market, the supermarket chain, opened its first store in 1980 in Anaheim and is now in the hands of the third generation, with 13 brothers involved in the expansion.