If you take the members of the “big three” and logically speak of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, without ordering them by importance or significance but simply as a simple enumeration and they are put as a kind of imperial guard in protection of that reign that they knew how to control for a long time, that empire is threatened.

An enemy, that new generation that wants to have its moment and its absolute reign, wants to displace them. On the other hand, that “army” in which the three became, in which they had their disputes and still have their fights, has a very great threat. They are no longer a kind of enemy of their own, a rival in danger, and they have one in common that unites them to defend that reign.

The new generation, with Daniil Medvedev at the helm, he becomes a real threat; This is logically due to the growth of these young people but also because Federer is in the field infirmary, trying to enlist but without giving guarantees of how much battle he will be able to give upon his return, and why Nadal is still in a full fight but with his ups and downs in terms of forcefulness, strength and resistance that always characterized him on the battlefield where he seemed impenetrable. Now it shows that it can be defeated.

Novak Djokovic remains the hero soldier, the one that is still planted, attacking and at the same time defending that fort that they knew how to build; and the Serbian, individually, is the one who wants to transcend.

Perhaps the three are the members of the Spartan army who in old Greece did not ask how many were the enemies but where they were.

Djokovic will have Medvedev on the other side of the net and that will be an unmissable war at the Australian Open.