Microsoft convened an event for the next June 24 in which you will present the news of your operating system Windows, among which you will find a new generation of your system to renew to Windows 10.

The event of presentation of the novelties of Windows will take place, as explained by the Microsoft events page, the June 24 at 12 noon in Argentina.

In the call for the presentation, the American company only invited attendees to join in for “see what’s next for Windows”.

At this event, Microsoft is expected to unveil the new generation of its Windows operating system, and that this will be “one of the most significant updates of the last decade to unlock a greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” as stated by the CEO of Microsoft, Satya nadella, In the past week.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. AP Photo

What to expect from the new Windows

Internal docs and job listing describe the Windows 10 feature update as a “revitalizing” refresh and “radical” of the visual interface.

For example, Microsoft could update the existing File Explorer with additional enhancements such as dark mode support for pop-up menus (properties tab). The company will not replace File Explorer with a modern version. Instead, the goal is to enhance the existing Explorer with significant enhancements.

On Github, Microsoft also confirmed that it is exploring new design ideas for app buttons, elements, ListView, buttons, sliders, etc.



Windows is preparing a major update. Photo Microsoft

Microsoft confirmed last month that Windows 10X, its operating system originally created for dual-screen devices, will no longer be part of the operating system renovation project. The company is now rolling out the visuals of Windows 10X in the major version of Windows 10.

Much of the visual work has already begun, in fact, with new system icons, File Explorer enhancements, and the end of the Windows 95 era icons.

Microsoft is also focusing on improving the basics of Windows, with fixes for a reorganization issue of multi-monitor applications, the addition of the Xbox Auto HDR feature, and improvements to Bluetooth audio support.

Nadella also promised to unlock better economics for developers and creators within Windows, so we’re likely to get a closer look at the store changes coming to Windows.

Microsoft has been working on a new Windows app store in recent months and rumors suggested that Microsoft will open its store to all rival payment apps and platforms.



Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Reuters photo

“Windows brings all your development and collaboration tools together in one place. It lets you choose the hardware you want, it works with Linux and Windows as one, and you have a modern terminal. And soon we will share one of the most important updates to Windows of the last decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators, “Nadella had said earlier this 2021 during the Build 2021 conference.

Another novelty would come from the remote use of computers. Cloud PC is part of the company’s “Windows as a Service” motto and will not replace any existing services. Instead, it will be offered as a payment service for business customers who want to access your PC with Windows from anywhere and at any time.

Also, Windows may change the fountain by default of your operating system.

SL