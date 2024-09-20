Ralphie Choo, during a performance in May at the Embassa’t Festival in Sabadell (Barcelona). Aitor Rodero Aznarez (Alamy / Co

There is a video on the internet 2024 of a boy from Madrid, blond —very blond—, with Belarusian roots, who sings at the piano in a white shop window, dressed in a huge stuffed suit as if he were a magical animal, as if he had just come out of a fairy tale Where the Wild Things Are. Next to him, a classical string and wind quintet. They don’t wear stuffed animals, but they do wear blue glitter makeup that runs through their eyes. The song is titled mwah :3 And he says: “Little by little, time passes, broken heart, all I want is to sink into your gaze, baby, don’t worry, it’s my thing.”

The singer is Rusowsky (24 years old), one of the heads of a generation of composers and producers who have championed minimalism and tenderness to give a twist to what we understand as pop. There are no choreographies, no whitened smiles, no four Wizinks or fans who cry when they see them, but they are generating a new atmosphere that resonates, although it may seem untrue, to the nineties. It was in 1993, when in that famous Unplugged In the 1990s, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain appeared in a frayed green cardigan, surrounded by white stargazer lilies and accompanied by cellist Lori Goldston, telling his peers that “being a tough guy” was out of fashion and that grunge and alternative rock could also be a channel for sensitivity. “In the nineties, young Americans knew that they were the first generation that had little hope of a better life than their parents, they were living their sexual prime in the shadow of AIDS and had nightmares about a possible nuclear war. When Nirvana came along, those young people suddenly didn’t feel so alone anymore,” explains music journalist Michael Azerrad, author of The New York Times The Amplified Come as You Arean annotated edition of his 1993 biography of Nirvana, Come as You Are: The Story of Nirvana (published in Spanish by Contra publishing in 2021).

This new generation of young artists is between 19 and 26 years old and, as children of the pandemic, during those months of monastic confinement they were cornered into the solitude and introspection that only an uninhabited world allows you. While many enjoyed the extravagant privilege of doing nothing, they learned composition and musical production. “They record themselves at home, with any means, and they publish it, even if it is often unpolished. They are not afraid to try, to experiment, to break with formats,” says Paula Quintana, who has followed the birth of all of them from her program Captain Demoon Radio 3. In one of those teenage rooms was born, among others, I have beenby Tristán! (19 years old). “When I finished the song, I felt, for the first time, that it was a listenable track and not just a hodgepodge of ideas. I felt like I had done something worthwhile,” says the artist on the other end of the phone. bedroom pop (or “bedroom pop”) re-emerged as an aesthetic and not just as a genre.

Atmospheric, melancholic and intimate. Many of them also have training in classical music.

Their references cover everything: Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, Skrillex, Nick Drake, Dua Lipa, Jockstrap, James Blake, Rosalía, the Beatles… “And they are not only connected to creators in music, but also to DJs, artists from the world of writing, fashion, architecture, artificial intelligence… There is a kind of boom “ultra-creative,” Quintana stresses. Atmospheric, melancholic and intimate. Many of them also have training in classical music: Irenegarry, Rusowsky, Amore, Mori and Ralphie Choo have studied at the conservatory, which is why it is not unusual to see Drummie accompanying the latter on the transverse flute in his concerts. They all collaborate with each other, they are a reflection of today’s youth: open to any musical genre, any sexual orientation, any type of art. It is Russia IDKthe collective and record label whose ideologist is Rusowsky and which also features the very young and talented Ralphie Choo, Drummie, Mori and Tristán! Outside of him, there are also Amore, Roy Borland, Irenegarry, Teo Planell, Eddi Circa, pablopablo… The list is long and heterogeneous. “They are all very sensitive people who have been able to convey their feelings very well to the songs. I think that when you are sincere in a song, people end up connecting very naturally because they see that it is something genuine,” says Tristán.

Even though these names may be inconspicuous, their art is solid. Michael Azerrad says of Nirvana: “The band’s real impact was that they inspired so many to make music that was true to themselves: artists as diverse as Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, M.I.A., Tyondai Braxton, The Avett Brothers, Post Malone and many more.” This “new nineties sound” rears its head in different places. Rusowsky and pablopablo have collaborated with C. Tangana; Irenegarry is one of the songwriters behind NanaiAmaia’s latest single; Amore and Dellafuente grow together with their song Maliceand Ralphie Choo —who has already collaborated with Amaia, Mura Masa and Paris Texas— is said to soon appear alongside the great Rosalía, either in the form of a collaboration or behind her production. “Look with thine ears,” King Lear told the Earl of Gloucester. You may not see these artists, but they are everywhere.