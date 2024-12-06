After having kicked the major film festivals With the hottest movies this season, these ten rising stars are ready to take on Hollywood in their teeth. Hollywood Reporter has selected those who, in his opinion, will be the big stars of the new year. Let’s get to know them.

Kit Connor

Gave life to a young man Elton Johnbut if he is known for something, it is for his leading role in the (very beautiful) series heartstopper. Although he does not deny his character, he does not want to be pigeonholed, which has led him to Broadway to perform alongside Rachel Zegler Romeo + Juliet.

Ryan Destiny

Destiny rose to fame as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse in 2013, but if she is known for anything, it is for her role in the musical drama star. After this he had a recurring role in the series Grown-ish and the leading role in the biographical film The Fire Within.

Kaia Gerber

Although he began his career as modelfollowing in the footsteps of his famous mother, Cindy CrawfordKaia has spent the last two years pouring her energy into performance. He has worked in several comedies such as Palm Royale either Saturday Night and soon we will be able to see it next to Anne Hathaway in Mother Mary and with Keanu Reeves in Outcome.

David Johnson

David Johnson left his role in the series Industry when he was at the top so as not to be pigeonholed and his risky decision has paid off. This summer he released his film Alien: Romulus and now he is ready to play Sammy Davis Jr. in a biographical film about his relationship with Kim Novak.

Katy O’Brian

2024 has been a crazy year for Katy O’Brian. He has starred in the film blood on the lips next to Kristen Stewartthe success of the summer Twisters and filmed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoningthe queer zombie movie Queens of the Dead and a biographical film of Christy Martinnext to Sydney Sweeney.

Aaron Pierre

After your movie Netflix Rebel Ridge reached number 1, to give voice to Mufasa in the movie disney Mufasa: the Lion King and to participate in the fourth season of The Morning ShowAaron Pierre has given himself permission to enjoy. Soon we will see him playing John Stewart in the series Green Lantern from HBO.

Josh Rivera

After appearing in West Side Storyof Steven SpielbergRivera was out of work for so long that he ran out of money and had to start working as waiter. Fortunately he recovered and has appeared in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesin addition to working alongside Ryan Murphy in the new season of American Sports Storyfrom FX.

Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa He doesn’t have a very extensive career, but he started off in style starring in Those who staynext to Paul Giamatti. After this he will appear in the next Christmas comedy Oh. What. fun., next to Michelle Pfeiffer, and in the third installment of the franchise now you see me.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

He began to act practically by chance and at the age of 23 he had already obtained his first nomination for Emmy for his work in the last season of Reservation Dogs. After this he will appear in the new movie Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealingand in the new Alex Garland, Warfarenext to Kit Connor.

Sophie Wilde

Wilde thought his horror film talk to me it would be a little film independentbut it has ended up becoming the most terrifying horror film box office of all time from A24. Before this he shot the film baby girlnext to Nicole Kidmanand is currently working on the latest Alejandro G. Iñárritu with Tom Cruise.