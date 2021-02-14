In the preview of the corn harvest, engineer Marcos Formica analyzes the new technologies that are available in the Argentine market for corn heads. He is a benchmark on the subject and the manager of research and development in the agricultural machinery company Carlos Mainero.

– What are the benefits of the latest generation corn heads?

The advantages of the latest generation heads over previous designs are not only focused on the possibility of harvesting with a single head, whose collecting units are at 525 mm. The advantages refer both to the mechanization of the harvest, as well as the freedom to define agronomic issues such as the distance between lines and the density of the crop, among others.

Harvest corn without following the planting lines.

Likewise, the latest generation developments provide an extra quota of versatility even in crops where the distance between rows is typical -525 mm-, when working with complete safety and reliability in different directions and in conditions such as fallen crops, flooded lots that Large batches can be circumscribed by following the perimeter of the water hole with the head, which can be cut into parcels to maximize the efficiency of the use of the hoppers and harvest time, etc.

On the other hand, these heads significantly reduce losses at headlands, both in grain in the case of overlapping passes, and in time by reducing the amount of maneuvering in the corners. It is that they give the team new steps in maneuvering agility.

The evolution of the heads of the past was associated only with the width of work, but today it is required to accompany the highest technology available not only in the combine, but also in the crops. The differences between generations of heads are huge.

– How do these variables play when choosing a head?

In the first place, the wide possibilities of spacing between planting lines according to agronomic recommendations depending on the area, the hybrid or simply the logistical simplification of sowing soybeans and corn with the same seeder and at the same distance. This implies the need for a head that can adapt to all these different agronomic conditions. This requirement is what inspired the birth of what we call the Multiple Distance and Direction (MDD) system, patented by Mainero. In it, the versatility to work in different directions is a feature of central importance to cope with logistical issues and others linked to climatic events.

Profile of a latest generation corn head.

– What happened to the combines?

As for the combine harvester, its evolution came not only from the size but also from the automation of regulations and measurement of harvest and batch performance. This also required keeping up with the head, facilitating the incorporation of the system for “multiple distances and directions”, mainly due to the automatic pilot and height control systems, for which they are already provided as standard.

The needs of each producer or contractor and the relative importance of the corn crop in the total harvested, increasingly tip the balance towards a header for multiple distances and directions or a standard one.

– Did the extension of the corn area and the different sowing dates require adaptations of the existing heads or new developments?

The extension of maize to more marginal areas, where low-density plants appear with low-bearing plants on the one hand and the sowing of late maize in practically all agricultural areas that force the harvest to be deferred until the end of winter and in some cases, Early spring makes harvesting difficult even with conventional headers.

Taking advantage of all the benefits of a system for multiple distances and directions under these conditions prompted the development of a new head based on the same concept, the Mainero MDD-200, in which it was possible to minimize the inevitable contact with the plant to the point of reducing to a minimum -comparable to a standard head- losses in small crops, insertion cultures with fragile spike or a combination of both.

An innovative self-adjusting toe cap in any possible position of the cap was also developed for this head, which definitively solves the problem of toe breakage due to design flaws.

Better adaptation to marginal conditions brought associated advantages. Fundamentally in situations such as fallen corn, in which the minimization of the stem-toe contact, allows a better glide of the plants to reach the deschatador rolls without being “bumped” by the tips, improving the uptake of the plants by head.

– Sometimes the corn grower is blamed for not responding to the possibilities of the harvester, limiting the feeding rate. Is there a key that the contractor should look at to choose a good corn grower?

One key is the “non-grain / grain material” ratio that enters the combine, and this depends fundamentally on the treatment that the header offers to the crop. According to the ANSI / ASAE S343.4 JUN2015 standard, a material non-grain (MOG) / grain ratio in a range of 0.4 to 0.8 is considered acceptable for the corn harvest. That is, 0.4 to 0.8 kg of MOG per kilo of corn grain that enters the combine. This relationship varies depending on the conditions of the crop and fundamentally on the design of the head to adapt to them.

In the standard and MDD models, we have developed and have been using scraper rolls that are highly valued by our users for a long time. These rollers allow working in a MOG / Grain range of 0.2 to 0.4, that is, it delivers half of the “Non-Grain Material” accepted as maximum by the standard and, ultimately, by the market.

The fact of working “clean” allows a more efficient use of the available power in the combine, at the same time that grain losses are reduced. Related to this is also power consumption, and although it is not the only incident variable, the lower the cutting of plants, the lower the power consumption per harvesting unit.

In this regard, all our heads are, in general, around 50% lower than North American heads and those inspired by them.

Together, they allow you to maximize the efficiency of the combine, minimize fuel consumption and increase the width of work and it is something to take into account when choosing since it implies a huge difference in productivity and operating costs.