Among the new generation projects that have been confirmed, we find Coreupt, a fighting game developed by a small studio and that is coming to Xbox Series X | S as free-to-play. Developed by Jesse Wright and published by Rogue Games, this fighting game confirmed its arrival on both PC and next-gen consoles. Now, Coreupt show new videos and images, keeping this medium active to give some information about the game and the state of development.

In recent weeks the different fighters that will be part of Coreupt’s roster have been discovered, showing some movements in small sequences, as well as images that expose a modest fighting game that many may be interested in playing. One of those responsible for the study, the creator Jesse wright, has been the one who has shared new content of the game. Through Twitter he has been publishing several images and videos that expose the current state of Coreupt.

Thanks to everyone who follows / supports Coreupt up to this point! We let you know it’s time for radio silence as we polish, begin voice work, and finish additional modes! Next stop… Beta! But here’s one last look at the characters

In the last batch of tweets, Coreupt show new videos and images in which it is presented to Wolf. A fighter who has projectiles that allow her to reach enemies from a distance. A fighter for truth and justice, as stated in the phrases that this fighter of Coreupt, they are just a small advance to give the character a certain personality.

The truth is that, to be an independent game created by a small study of one person, it looks really interesting. Developed on Unreal Engine 4, has bet heavily on the next generation of consoles. Currently, little more than these tweets serve to follow the development of the game, where you can see the different characters that will make up the cast of fighters in the game. Your official website It does not shed much more information about it, being something that possibly feeds from the game begins to reveal details of its lore.

With this latest contribution, which is the trailer that allows us to better know Coreupt, we will have to wait for Jesse Wright to offer new details and delve into aspects of options and more. In the same way, the release date remains to be resolved, knowing that the idea is that the game see the light as free-to-play, that is, free, both on PC and on new generation consoles, including Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.