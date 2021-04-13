The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, presided over the inauguration ceremony of the general directors of Tourist Competitiveness and Quality, Carlos Peñafiel, and Youth, José Manuel López Martínez, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry in Cartagena, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The event was attended by the vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, as well as the other members of the management team of the Ministry of the Presidency: the general secretary, Juan Antonio Lorca; the director of Legal Services, Joaquín Rocamora; the general director of Local Administration, Francisco Abril; the general director of Sports, Francisco Javier Sánchez; and the director of the Murcia Region Tourism Institute, Juan Francisco Martínez.

In his speech, Ortuño stressed that it is “a united, loyal team, made up of people who share an unquestionable vocation of public service” and was convinced that “together we will give the best of ourselves to meet the demands of the citizens of the Region ».