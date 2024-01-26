Geely has launched a new generation Atlas crossover for sale in Russia. The car is available in three trim levels at prices ranging from 3.2 million to 3.5 million rubles, according to a statement from the Chinese automaker, which was received by Izvestia on January 26.

The crossover is equipped with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine producing 200 hp. (325 Nm) in combination with a seven-speed robotic transmission. The maximum speed is 205 km/h, and fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 7.4 liters per 100 km. Front-wheel drive only.

The basic equipment list includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument panel (10.2 inches) and a central touch display (13.2 inches), LED optics, roof rails and a panoramic roof with sunroof, a heated steering wheel with reach settings and height, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging for smartphones, keyless entry and other options.

The Geely Atlas Pro model entered the top ten best-selling crossovers on the Russian car market, the analytical agency Autostat reported on January 10. The most popular crossover on the Russian car market in 2023 was the Chinese Haval Jolion. As the Geely Motors press service reported on January 17, the new generation Atlas will be presented on the Russian market in parallel with the Atlas Pro model.

According to the Drom service, the average cost of a used car from China doubled over the year, to 1.8 million rubles. According to analysts, by the end of 2023, the weighted average price of a Chinese used car increased by 102% compared to 2022.