Once again and like every end of the month, a new relief in games with Gold has arrived, thus providing Xbox Live Gold members with new free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S until the end of the subscription. In the first fortnight we received two interesting games, of which Warface Breakout Gold Sun will continue to be free until the 31st. Now, in the company of this latest game, the new Games With Gold for March 2021 are now available.

Although, thanks to the notice of MondoXboxEsp via twitter we already know that the new Games With Gold for March 2021 are available: Vala Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse Y Port Royale 3. This latest Xbox 360 title can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S without any problem thanks to the backward compatibility. Get Xbox Live Gold today to get into the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all these great benefits, plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the most advanced multiplayer service, exclusive member discounts on games in the Microsoft Store and of course, free games.

https://www.microsoft.com/es-es/p/port-royale-3/bqmptj2mvcqj?activetab=pivot:overviewtab

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse (Free with Gold 15 – March 31)

VALA is a frantic title in which you drive an endless series of robots from your refuge in the ocean and away from the apocalypse. You will fight against the hordes of flames to defeat the Llamanati. Xbox Play Anywhere, cooperative mode for 1 to 4 players (between Xbox and PC players). Over 19 achievements, a huge and ever-changing city to explore, tons of weapons to unlock, hundreds of bad jokes, and much more.

Port Royale 3 (free with Gold March 15 – 31)

The Caribbean, in the turbulent seventeenth century. The formidable kingdoms of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands fight for the colonies. And now you go into action: a young captain with the sole objective of becoming the most powerful man in the New World. To achieve this, you can choose between the two available campaigns: will you be an adventurer or a merchant?