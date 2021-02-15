The month of February was especially striking for Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, because of the four games that are usually given, up to five games were offered to add to the library for free. And when the equator of the month arrives, the relay arrives and we can confirm that they are already available the new Games with Gold of February 2020, completing a spectacular month.
And it is that, to games like Gears 5, Resident Evil HD and the Xbox classic, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, two very interesting action games are added, such as Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition for Xbox One, and Lost Planet 2 for Xbox 360, that can be enjoyed via backward compatibility.
Credits: Xbox Wire
Once the new Games with Gold for February 2020 are available, a really interesting offer is completed for Gold subscribers of Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. An offer that must now be enjoyed, waiting for the games to be discovered to be discovered. offer in March with Games with Gold. For this announcement we will have to wait longer than to know the New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, which is expected this week to settle the list of games that will complete the month.
Now we present you the games that you can redeem if you are Xbox Live Gold subscribers or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which are Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition for Xbox One, and Lost Planet 2 for Xbox 360, that can be enjoyed via backward compatibility.
February’s new Games with Gold are now available
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Sal’s world is on the brink of collapse. Citizens, free spirits in the past, are now oppressed and isolated. But all is not lost: from this accumulation of terror a heroine is born, a ray of hope; her name is Dandara. Immerse yourself in a 2D metroidvania platformer filled with mystical creatures and limitless exploration. Defy gravity as you leap through floors, walls, and ceilings. Discover the mysteries and secrets hidden in the world of Sal and its great variety of characters. Train Dandara for combat and survival against enemies bent on oppression.
Rediscover the world of Lost Planet® 2, the latest installment in the shooting game series that has sold 2.7 million copies! More than 10 years after the original events, Lost Planet 2 returns to the troubled world of EDN III, with a story that will traverse a planet torn apart by the fight for valuable thermal energy.
