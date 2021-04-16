Once again and like every end of the month, a new release has arrived in games with Gold, thus providing Xbox Live Gold members with new free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S until the end of the subscription. In the first fortnight we received two interesting games, of which Vikings – Wolves of Midgard will continue to be free until the next 30th of this month. But now, in the company of this latest game, the new Games With Gold for April 2021 are already available.

Although, thanks to the notice of MondoXboxEsp via twitter we already know that the new Games With Gold from April 2021: FIA European Truck Racing Championship Y Hard Corps: Uprising. This latest Xbox 360 title can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S without any problem thanks to the backward compatibility. Get Xbox Live Gold today to get into the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all these great benefits, plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the most advanced multiplayer service, exclusive member discounts on games in the Microsoft Store and of course, free games.

Now available the new free game for Xbox for the Free Play Days

FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Free with Gold (April 16 – 30)

The only official simulator with all the exclusive features of the ETRC that offers motor fans a new driving experience: pilot a gigantic 5-ton, 1000-horsepower truck against 12 other competitors, respecting the rules to avoid penalties. FIA European Truck Racing Championship It is one of the most spectacular and challenging motor competitions.

Hard Corps: Uprising – Free with Gold (April 16 – 30)

The action run and shoot has returned in Hard Corps: Uprising, a 2D side-scrolling game developed by ARC System Works pays homage to KONAMI’s classic action series. Battle in the exhausting trenches of Arcade Mode, or the new Rising Mode, where the point system allows you to buy items, increase your life bar and increase the power of your soldier to achieve victory. Need help? Play with a friend to cause a serious massacre.