The smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was officially released on May 12 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. However, since May 1, torrents have been distributing an image of the game that can be run on personal computers through an emulator.

Izvestia tested the pirated version and found that it suffers from poor optimization (periodically the frame rate drops to 15–20 frames per second), and significant preliminary preparation is required to launch (you will need to download and configure the Ryujinx emulator), but in the language settings and voice acting is present in Russian.

Users will again play as the hero Link, who must find Princess Zelda and save the fictional world of Hyrule from the evil King Ganondorf. This time the world was shaken by a cataclysm, due to which huge gaps formed in the earth. From them, giant flying islands with the ruins of an ancient civilization rose into the sky. Users are invited to explore the open world, as in Breath of the Wild, but now the map has been expanded vertically: a significant part of the plot takes place on flying patches of land.

Russian fans who are not ready to endure constant errors and slowdowns can already purchase a physical copy of the game or a digital code on domestic marketplaces. The cheapest offer starts from 5.5 thousand rubles for a standard edition, and the most expensive, collectible, – 12-13 thousand rubles. The average price on the Web for the regular version is kept at the level of 7-8 thousand rubles.

Queen’s copy: the new Legend of Zelda leaked online