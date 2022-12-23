Through its social networks, Santa Monica Studio confirmed the arrival of the new game plus mode to God of War Ragnarok. Although they did not share an exact date, they assured that we will have it at some point in the spring of 2023. More details will be released as the date approaches.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarok (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

A new game plus mode has been highly requested by fans of Kratos’ latest adventure. With this, players could once again experience God of War Ragnarok from start to finish, but with the improvements that they had already unlocked. Which will also surely help you complete any quests you left pending on your way to the platinum trophy.

Some fans have started bombarding Santa Monica Studio with different questions. Most are referring to the additions that this mode could have at launch. Some question whether the mode will come with a new wave of trophies or new cosmetics.

Although there are many questions about this new mode of God of War Ragnarok, his study has not answered anything. So we will have to wait for new information. It should be noted that its departure window positions it for an arrival between March and June 2023. Will you be playing his story again when this mode arrives?

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok It is the continuation of the Nordic saga of Kratos. Here we follow the ancient Greek god of war and his son Atreus as they try to stop the end of the Norse world. Which leads them to a huge adventure full of dangers and encounters with different gods of this mythology.

Source: Sony.

This title was released for PS4 and PS5 on November 8. Since then, he has received a lot of praise from critics and players. It was even nominated for game of the year at different ceremonies, such as The Game Awards and the Golden Joystick Awards. So if you haven’t tried it, we recommend you do so.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.