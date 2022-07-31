Some CD Projekt developers who worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 have left the company to form a new studio that is working on an online game that harnesses the potential of Unreal Engine 5 and will be set in feudal Japan starring the ninja.

The studio, called Dark Passenger, describes the game as a first person focused on stealth dynamics and is based on online mutiplayer with co-ops, PVP and PVE, just like Destiny 2.

“Our goal“States the study”is to create a very exciting online experience that will focus on both cooperation and rivalry between players“. Players will take control of an assassin ninja and collaborate with others to defeat opposing clans and search for mysterious objects with extraordinary potential.

The game will include close combat with weapons such as katanas, tanto and wakizashi, as well as throwing tools such as kunai, shuriken and more. Since the aim of the game is not to be seen, parkour will be another central element of the game, at least this is suggested between the lines of the Dark Passenger declarations.

Obviously we are not talking about short times for the release, we just have to wait and see which and how many of these promises will be kept.

Source: PCGamer