Some data miners have discovered that Escape Factory the new game from Fntastic, or Fntastic 2.0 if you prefer, is done with resources taken from the Unity store the engine used to make it. Of course the news wouldn’t have had much resonance if we weren’t talking about the authors of The Day Before .

The first doubts

About 24 hours ago, Fntastic announced its return by asking for a second chance. It also has launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance his gameor, Escape Factory, of which a demo was launched to prove its existence.

Naturally, since they are the same as The Day Before, a game launched in a sorry state in December 2023 and withdrawn within a few days, many immediately started to scour Escape Factory for clues to potential fraud.

Is Escape Factory completely ripped off?

User Occular Malice on

It was later discovered that most of the resources were simply bought in the Unity store. In reality, many are free resources, therefore particularly appreciated by novice developers who do not have to invest in paid ones.

In some ways there would be no harm in using stock assets, if we weren’t talking about The Day Before studio. However, other players have discovered that Fntastic’s behavior has not changed with version 2.0, seeing as they are censoring negative comments on the Steam forum and blocking negative comments received on social media. In short, the proverb “the wolf loses its hair, but not its vice” seems to fit the situation perfectly.