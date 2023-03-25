As is well known, since his arrival a few years ago, Genshin Impact has become a mass phenomenon, and its creators of MyHole They have enjoyed many profits in the form of microtransactions. That itself has made the team expand its horizons towards the project of Honkai: Star Rail, game that already has a release date.

will be next April 26 when the company’s fanatical users will be able to enjoy this adventure that moves away from the medieval and towards something more futuristic. With gameplay elements that fans of the action RPG will like, in fact for those used to the predecessor game, it will feel somewhat familiar.

Here is his new trailer:

It is worth mentioning that this game will arrive in pre-download on April 23, this to prepare players to play it the first minute after it comes out. To this is added that several users have already tried the beta version to start getting control. This suggests that the title could focus on being a very long-lasting experience like its older brother. Genshin.

The game will be released for pc and Mobile on the day already indicated. On the other hand, the version of ps4 and PS5 will arrive later.

Editor’s note: This company managed to hit the nail on the head with these games and it is difficult for them to abandon the gold mine. Although it will be a matter of seeing if it has the same impact or if perhaps it stayed with an idea that failed to take off.