It has been a little over three months since Bokeh Game Studio confirm its constitution and little by little we are learning more details of a company that aims high. In case you don’t know it yet, Bokeh has been founded by Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill and Siren and director of the Gravity Rush series. After leaving Sony he has chosen to found his own studio and is already working on a psychological horror project. Now him new game from the creator of Silent Hill shows his first image and he does it through a concept art published on his official Twitter account.

Even though Toyama he pointed a few weeks ago that his intention with this new video game is to reflect the intrinsic fears of the human being and how they affect the world we live in, the image you can see just above these lines seems to be more in line than we would expect from a horror game from the creator of Silent Hill. While everything is conceptual and very cryptic, the image refers to rituals and other common processes within the horror genre. Bokeh Game Studio has not accompanied the illustration of any type of text, so they leave everything to the interpretation of the user.

Silent Hill creator works on a game with a Japanese developer

While fans will surely soon start pouring out their different theories throughout the network of networks, what we know is that the first work of Bokeh Game Studio has no release date and that it is in its earliest phase, making sketches and concepts about both the theme and the aesthetics of the title. We will have to wait a long time before we can learn more about the new from the creator of Silent Hill, who seems willing to return with everything to the horror genre.