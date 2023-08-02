













The most impressive thing is that the goal was not small at all. The next work of the creator of Patapon he needed 109,331 euros. What would be 2,026,805 Mexican pesos. This shows the interest of the fans to have more of this developer.

Until the moment of this publication, they have collected more than seven million pesos. All this thanks to the 3653 sponsors of the project. In addition, there is still a month left until the fundraiser ends, so it is likely that your budget will increase considerably.

If they are fans of Patapon or its creator and want to support it, you can find the campaign here. Of course, they will have to wait a while to receive their rewards, since they will begin to be given in 2025. Will you support this new project?

What will the new game from the creator of Patapon be about?

Thanks to Kickstarter we also have an idea of ​​what to expect from the new game from the creator of Patapon. According to its description, it will be a side-scroller action rhythm game that will also feature rogue-like elements. So it is possible that it is just as entertaining as its predecessor.

Source: Ratatarts

As if that were not enough, Ratatan will have a multiplayer mode where up to four companions can face hordes of enemies. In addition to that it will have a very beautiful and striking artistic section. Let’s hope the fans’ faith is rewarded.

