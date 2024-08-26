In short, according to him, a ultra-realistic graphics are not the best choice : making a more stylized game is better in the long run and also requires less time and resources.

Raphael Colantonio – best known as the director of Dishonored and Prey – is working on a new game with a new team, WolfEyeStudios . The developer spoke to GamesRadar+ about his new project and gave his thoughts on the chosen graphic style.

Colantonio’s words on graphics

Colantonio explains that for his new game – a immersive first-person sim with RPG elements set in an alternate version of the Old West – WolfEye Studios has opted for a more stylized approach.

Enemies in Dishonored 2

This kind of decision is always made at the beginning of development, but Colantonio never seems to have considered anything different: “You’re aiming for ultra-realism, which takes forever and it ages very quicklyor do you opt for the stylized, which offers a little shortcut from a production point of view and ages gracefully?” This is the rhetorical question at the basis of the director’s thinking.

Dishonored, Colantonio suggests, still looks good. Its exaggerated, caricatured faces may prove to be at their limits if you zoom in close enough to check out every single pixel, but the overall aesthetic holds up well enough for a game that’s more than a decade old.

“If you look at some old Zeldasthey’re still cute.” In contrast, Colantonio says, “you look at other games and you’re like, ‘Oh, they were trying to do realistic graphics, and at the time it was probably visually stunning.’ And now it’s like, I can’t even look at it. I think that’s the beauty of stylization in general.”

Finally, we leave you with the first images of the game from Wolfeye Studios.