“I saw Mbappé do a hat-trick and that motivated me,” Haaland said after his double for Sevilla at the Pizjuán. That personal dispute to be the best is reminiscent of Messi and Cristiano until very recently. With 22 years the French and 20 the Norwegian are the leaders of a new generation of Galacticos that threatens to jubilate the great myths of the last era. These are the most prominent.

Mbappé (22 years)

The great one desired by Madrid and also by an important Premier club such as Liverpool. He is already PSG’s third top scorer in history despite his 22 years. He arrived from Monaco as a super talent and has ended up being among the best in the world. He has won everything in France and won the World Cup with his country, but he is missing the Champions League. He has already 138 goals in his career. A physical and speed prodigy, also of individual talent, ends his contract in 2022 and the options of removing him from Paris before seem complicated, unless PSG accepts a very high sum of money for a player who is free only a year later.

Haaland (20 years)

He broke into force when he scored nine goals for Norway’s U-20 against Honduras in a youth World Cup match, later signed by Salzburg, with which he left his mark on the Champions League, and ended up at Dortmund despite the interest of other clubs . His figures are scary: 18 goals in 13 Champions League games, the best record ever. An animal of the goal of only 20 years. And Dortmund does sell, as it has significant financial problems. In addition, he has the promise of the club to let him leave in 2022 if offers arrive, something that can make him leave even earlier so he can get more money in this market instead of waiting for the next one.

Sancho (20 years)

The best footballer of the 2000 generation, brilliant with England that conquered the U-17 World Cup, left City at a very young age for Dortmund and in Germany he has broken down barriers with his figures. A good scorer and assistant, as well as a dribbler, Manchester United’s interest in him is very strong and his destiny seems like Old Trafford. It started worse this season, but it’s back. The only doubt with him are his superstar airs since he was practically a child. That is why Guardiola let him go, among other things.

Joao Félix (21 years old)

Atlético threw the house out of the window when they signed him as a replacement for Griezmann after marveling at Benfica in the Portuguese league and the Europa League. It is true that with Simeone it is difficult for him to shine more than expected, but his talent is indisputable and he has left great strokes at specific moments. He has yet to take the definitive step forward in his career and it can benefit him to be in a growing club like the mattress.

Ansu Fati (18 years old)

An injury stopped him short when he was leading Koeman’s new Barça, even above Messi. Great scorer nose, he started playing on the wing but it is not ruled out that his evolution ends up bringing him closer to the area. There was talk of an interest from United, but right now it is the cornerstone of any future project that Barça and the Spanish National Team may have.

Rashford (23 years)

Perhaps with less bill out of England than he should, his stride and speed make him unstoppable when Manchester United finds the formula to look for him. It was hurt by the Red Devils’ previous bad seasons. As soon as the team has improved, he has given an extraordinary performance. He is also well loved for his activism in social causes, which has earned him respect in England and even received awards from the English authorities.

Davies (20 years)

The great revelation of the last Champions, Flick converted him from end to side and ended up being decisive entering like a knife on the left wing. His original position is that of extreme and that is where he can be decisive in the coming years. Bayern signed him in a Gold Cup in which he astonished everyone with Canada still a youth. Pure speed per band.

Lautaro (23 years)

The great desire of Barça as a substitute for Luis Suárez, did not achieve it and it has been in Inter where he has settled with Lukaku after his brilliant beginnings in Racing de Avellaneda. He is not a great scorer but he is a great generator of attacks, powerful legs as well as technical. He is already indisputable with Argentina as Messi’s companion, although it has been very difficult for him to be his attacking partner also in Barcelona.

Foden (20 years)

It is being the season of his consecration, after very important strokes in previous years, always with Guardiola as manager of his career. Together with Sancho, he led the England that beat Spain in the final of the U-17 World Cup. Left-handed, very versatile, Pep has counted on him as an inside or false nine, but his natural position and where he is most unbalanced is as a winger.

Ferran Torres (20 years)

His first season in the Premier is being formidable and he has been wonderfully attached to an overwhelming City. Also in the Spanish team he is already a fixture, as seen in his exhibition against Germany in the Nations League. He was always a pure winger at Valencia, but with Guardiola he has played a lot on the left and even on the inside near the area. A bargain from City to the despair of Valencia.