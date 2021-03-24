Nadia Calviño, Vice President of Economic Affairs, on March 12 at the press conference after the Council of Ministers in which the business aid plan was approved. Zipi / EFE

The diagnosis of the current health of the Spanish business fabric is widely shared. The revenue contraction caused by the pandemic has led to a severe deterioration in the equity position of many companies, which may even threaten their very survival. The Bank of Spain concludes that the percentage of Spanish companies in a situation of insolvency could rise to 15%, or even 19% if the effects of the crisis become permanent.

However, these dramatic forecasts are not yet visible at first glance, and the bad debt and bad debt indicators do not yet show these deteriorations. Public policy measures that facilitate cost adjustment, such as ERTEs or tax deferrals, as well as the provision of liquidity with a State guarantee and the bankruptcy moratorium, have helped companies, although with difficulties, to weather the storm. However, the probability that these risks will materialize in the form of a wave of bankruptcies increases as the effects of the pandemic lengthen. Its eventual transfer to bank balance sheets is a greater evil to avoid.

Within the framework of a package of economic measures of different scope, the Council of Ministers has given free rein to the creation of a recapitalization fund (FR) for companies affected by the covid endowed with 1,000 million euros and aimed at alleviating the problems of solvency of mid-capitalization companies, thus complementing the SEPI Strategic Companies Solvency Support Fund.

The fund will have a life of eight years and will make equity investments, equity and debt hybrids, or a combination of them, providing a prominent role for participating loans, that is, those of a subordinated nature with remuneration linked to the evolution of the business . The management has been entrusted to Cofides, a public-private entity that has more than 20 years of experience as a manager of State funds and more than 1,000 investments, made through the aforementioned financial instruments.

Like the vehicles launched by neighboring countries to strengthen corporate solvency, the FR aims to avoid the liquidation of companies that, despite experiencing financial difficulties derived from the crisis, have a good medium and long-term projection. These are companies with a competitive profile, leadership in their value chains and the ability to carry over smaller companies, including the professional services sector.

Knowing that over-indebtedness makes investment difficult and consequently slows down economic recovery, it makes sense to inject new and public money in a context in which market uncertainties restrict private financial supply. This action gives companies muscle, strengthens their capital structure and turns them into solvent credit subjects.

The prescription of public policy is justified and the management challenge is enormous. It is not only about investing the fund endowment quickly, efficiently and under criteria of profitability, risk and sustainability, but also about recovering the investments and eventually returning a return to the treasury. The play is difficult but the stake is justified.

Jose Luis Curbelo Y Rodrigo Madrazo They are respectively president and CEO of Cofides.