SASM Foundationspecialized care for people with disabilities and mental health problems, has started a campaign to ask Google to implement an easy-to-read adapter in the address bar translator of the Chrome browser, with the aim of improving internet accessibility for people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities.

This tool will allow, just as a web page can be translated into any language, people with some type of disability to be able to select the easy-to-read translation option to better understand the contentexplains the entity.

In Spainmore than a million people suffer from some type of intellectual and psychosocial disability that prevents them from understanding the information written on the Internet. These people do not have difficulties reading; However, in most cases they are faced with texts written in a language that is confusing to them, which makes it difficult for them to obtain understandable information and reduces their independence. It translates into frustration, increased stress and anxiety, causing greater isolation..

Easy reading consists of write texts to make them more accessible, organizing the information with simple words, short phrases and visual aids. This methodology eliminates communication barriers, guarantees the right to information and promotes employmenthelping people with comprehension difficulties to fully integrate into society.

For all these reasons, easy reading is a fundamental tool for social inclusion and so that people with disabilities can have more autonomy in their daily lives. “We firmly believe that Technology must be accessible to everyone. Implementing an easy read adapter in Chrome would be a big step towards a more inclusive web“, defends the technical director of the foundation, David Marques.

SASM hopes that other entities, official organizations or companies will join this request to Google to “make the internet a more accessible place for everyone“. The organization promoting this initiative has already contacted Google to request that the browser’s search bar incorporate an easy to read translator.

Through the web’www.gogooglego.com‘, the foundation is collecting signatures to join this initiative that already has the support of the Andalusian Public Foundation for the Social Integration of People with Mental Illness and the Sueca City Council (Valencia), among others.