The new function of radars with ia that could cost you a fine from March

You can’t hide anything from them. Invisible at first glance, stalking on the margins of the roads, the new Black radars with artificial intelligence Not only do they detect speed: they also tell people inside cars, distinguish human mannequins and, above all, they are impossible to deceive.

In Parisas of March, any driver can get a surprise when he receives a Fine of 135 euros for circulating only in a lane reserved for shared vehicles. Road surveillance has just level up.

Impossible to deceive: so black radars work

These black radars owe their name to the dark color that characterizes them and are not like the traditional ones. While the classics, usually yellow, are limited to measuring speed, new devices of PRYNTEC and FAZE They take control much further.

Integrated almost imperceptibly in the urban environment, they are capable of Analyze images of the cabineven in cars with tinted crystals or circulating at speeds of up to 130 km/h. The precision is amazing: his error rate is less than 1%which makes them a practically infallible tool.

The key to its effectiveness lies in technology. Fareco uses a infrared systemwhile Pryntec resorts to Thermal camerasallowing both devices to differentiate a human from a mannequin. This is crucial in the French cities where they already operate, like Lyon, Rennes and Strasbourgand where the regulations of shared lanes is strict.

These lanes are reserved for vehicles with two or more occupants, as well as for taxis, VTC, public transport and forces of the order. In Paris, in addition, the maximum speed has been reduced to 50 km/h in the ring roads, which makes these radars an essential tool to guarantee compliance with new regulations.

In Paris, these devices will make an important difference from March. When watching the reserved lanes, they make sure that are only used by authorized vehiclesthus avoiding lonely drivers take advantage of these fast accesses.

The fines, of 135 euros, will not be negotiable, and the high precision of the black radars guarantees that Few claims will be successful. The combination of thermal cameras, infrared and sophisticated AI software ensures that no one can escape their control, not even with tinted windows.





These changes not only seek to sanction, but also modify driving habits. In Paris, the use of shared lanes is not only a traffic measure, but part of a broader strategy to reduce pollution and improve urban mobility. To the Encourage the shared use of the carit is expected to reduce the amount of vehicles in circulation, which will benefit both the environment and the fluidity of traffic in one of the most congested cities in Europe.

From France to Spain: will these radars arrive on our roads?

The question that many drivers are asked now is If these radars will arrive in Spain. With the previous experience of autonomous radars, which were first implemented in France before expanding to other countries, It would not be surprising that this technology also crossed the border.

The demonstrated efficacy in traffic control and the ability to detect other common infractions, such as the use of the mobile at the wheel or the lack of safety belt, make them a Very attractive tool For road authorities. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It has been incorporating a variety of devices: mobile radars, traffic light, cascade and veloláser. All of them designed to detect infractions in strategic places without being easily visible to drivers. The arrival of black radars could be the next stepespecially if it is considered that France already adopted other technologies that then crossed the border, such as autonomous radars.





Waiting for this to happen, the DGT continues to reinforce speed control with new radars. This 2025, 24 additional devices have been installed – 17 fixed and 7 section – in different parts of the country, all marked and visible. This marks two decades since the first plan of fixed radars was implemented in Spaina strategy that has proven effective in reducing fatal accidents, especially those related to speeding, present in 21% of the most serious accidents.

The DGT prepares a revolution that puts the self -schools in Spain



Artificial intelligence is already changing the rules of the game in road safety, and black radars are just the beginning. Paris has already taken the lead, and it would not be strange for other European cities to follow their steps. Traffic control has never been so sophisticated or so precise, and for drivers, excuses are rapidly exhausted.