Phonopolis will come to PC and consoles, and invites us to save a city from the clutches of authoritarianism.

Botanicula, Creaks, Machinarium, Samorost 3… Few studios in the industry have shown more talent when it comes to visually capturing their worlds than Amanita Design, and now they’re doing it again with Phonopolisthe first adventure in a 3D world of the Czech team that today presented a trailer and first details.

Phonopolis seeks to make us experience a graphic adventure focused on history where the gameplay is the protagonist for the explore and solve a wide variety of entertaining puzzles. His world has been handcrafted under a corrugated cardboard technique with quite an identity of its own, and he bets on a traditional 12 FPS stop-motion animation reminiscent of classic animated films.

What do you want to tell us? The video game proposes the player to travel to a dystopian city, from which it borrows the name, where we will be Félix, an attentive young man who fights with his fellow citizens to prevent his home from falling into the hands of a dictator. “After accidentally becoming the only person who consciously recognizes the danger, he must stop the leader from seizing absolute power.”

Although Amanita Design recognizes that with this game they deal with more mundane issues, in this case the manipulation of society and individualism, they also add that it is still an overall playful and joyful experience to play.

The new from this veteran company is being managed by a new development team from Amanita Design. There is no date, but at the moment its launch can be confirmed on PC and Mac through Steam, as well as consoles to be detailed.

