Second Youth of Sparks

By Iñigo López Palacios

Sparks The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte

Island/Universal

The best thing about Sparks has always been his sense of humor and his covers. The worst, that her records tended to be too long. They carried the stigma of being a song group rather than an album group. The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, studio recording number 26 by a band of two septuagenarian brothers, Russell and Ron Mael, who have been working together for five decades, is, however, an album that falls short. It seems incredible, but they are in top form.

Sparks has always been one of those names that, regardless of whether you liked them or not, was loved and respected. They had created their own universe based on other people’s pastiches. Their resistance and their dedication to doing what they wanted was admirable. His name came up very often in conversations with musicians and it is true that his influence can be seen in many contemporary pop groups, from the Pet Shop Boys to Franz Ferdinand. The only problem is that the public has never shared the devotion that their co-religionists feel for them.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte It’s not going to make them a best-seller, they’re too particular for that, but they amaze with their energy, unlike such veteran musicians. And it sounds like a kind of tasting menu of all stages of his career. A bit of technopop, some song glamor, cabaret, pop operetta, a lot of theater and a lot of humor. They are not just exercises in style: the songs on this album are alive, fresh and fresh. ‘You Were Meant For Me’ could be played in a club indie retro, between Pulp and Belle and Sebastian. ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’ could go somewhere between Bowie’s ‘Fame’ and Brian Eno’s Roxy Music. But, beyond the particular examples, what amazes is how they have managed to put anachronistic influences, parallel universes in a box, and yet not a single song shows signs of weakness. If you are ever asked about a band that in its old age is more alive than ever, give this album an example.

The most curious thing is that Sparks are more popular now than ever. And that has always been his dream: to be famous. His belated renaissance began with ffsthe album they recorded with Franz Ferdinand in 2015. In 2021, the documentary The Sparks Brothers It was greeted as if the world had been waiting for it for decades and created the epic needed to vindicate them: the story of a duo who have spent half a century as a pair of eccentric Anglophiles from Los Angeles who didn’t quite fit in anywhere. In 2022 they won a César for the soundtrack of Annetteby Leos Carax. And now Cate Blanchett stars in the video for the single that gives the album its title and her songs appear in series like yellowjackets. It is as if Sparks were getting even for so many journeys through the desert with a compilation of songs with the will to single. But with joy, because there is nothing further from Sparks than rancor. That kind of fascinated look that they exhibit before a world that they do not fully understand and that they try to dissect remains. The difference is that now they listen to them.

Arlo Parks, lazy music

By Xavi Sancho

arlo parks My Soft Machine

transgressive

Arlo Parks’ loss of character since his debut singles is alarming. He stopped wanting to be the voice of generation Z, and some head of marketing you will know why. He left London for Los Angeles, something that may have lifted his mood thanks to the increased sun exposure, but has resulted in a, for the joke, soulless sound and expression. The music of the Londoner moves today between the soft and the loose, the elegant and the boring, the sensitive and the sappy, the exciting and the burdensome. His is a proposal that, in order to work, requires an electorate that is not very interested in reading the electoral program. At a time when we can even intellectualize Santiago Segura, with her this exercise is sterile.

Picking up the legacy of bands like Morcheeba, who brought the proposal of the triphop, Parks brings back that limp sound and tries to make it soft enough to feel nice to the touch. Because this is music that is played, not as insipid as that which is only looked at, nor as tasty as that which is swallowed. If you had to give up one meaning, what would it be? Exactly, the touch.

‘Impurities’ works quite well, although, to be honest, it is difficult to explain the reasons. That kind of Cranberries-style rock outburst that is ‘Devotion’ will delight all those who feel that their evenings alone listening to The Corrs and Dolores O’Riordan or watching Feeling of living they are vindicable, after the defeat of snobbery. In ‘Dog Rose’ are Traveling Wilburys and the Fleetwood Macs of Tango in the Night and they like each other quite well, although they are unable to remember each other’s names. In ‘I’m Sorry’ he joins the sound of Sault, one of the best bands of the moment, and what comes out seems to have been made with chatGPT. The record includes a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, who is the Norah Jones of 2023. The only truly memorable moment is ‘Room’, a song so bad it incites violence. It is the worst, but also the best.

ed sheeran soulless

By Laura Fernandez

Ed Sheeran – [Subtract]

Atlantic/Warner

There is no way that the Halifax wunderkind, the guy who conquered Elton John musically at the age of 20, will take flight. In his fifth album there is not a single hint of soul. His formulaic pop comes off, once again, lavishly insubstantial; so plastic, so calculated —and that despite having Aaron Dessner (The National) at the controls— that neither the pleas of ‘Curtains’, nor the lament folkie a la Damien Rice from ‘Life Goes On’, not even the apparent (frivolous) daring of ‘Eyes Close’ manage to inject the slightest flow at your job. Not even Sheeran’s vital shocks in recent times (the death of a friend, the illness of his wife) have been able to disturb his sound, which he continues to seem incapable of permeating.

Alison Goldfrapp, more of Goldfrapp

By Beatriz G. Aranda

Alison Goldfrapp The Love Invention

bmg

There are no big surprises in the solo debut of the British Alison Goldfrapp: the 11 songs from The Love Invention They draw a line of continuity with respect to the Goldfrapp group, which he led with Will Gregory and which gave him fame since his acclaimed debut in 2000. There are no major changes: vocal melodies on more or less experimental electronic pop bases, and loving lyrics. sometimes somewhat obvious, with verses like “never stop loving” or “do you know what the stars are made of?” It is much more convincing when the production becomes extravagant and the vocals more suggestive, as in ‘Never Stop’, ‘Subterfuge’ and in ‘So Hard So Hot’, also highlighting the dreamy and nostalgic style of ‘In Electric Blue’.

A little experimental Bunbury

By Carlos Marcos

Enrique Bunbury Greta Garbo

Warner

Enrique Bunbury’s career is so particular and contradictory that the objective of this album has gone to hell just when it is published. The title, which evokes the withdrawal of the Swedish actress at the age of 36, was intended to announce her early retirement. He announced that he would not give more concerts, but now he is back: he already has a dozen confirmed dates for the end of this year and 2024. In his defense, he says that he is not the first musician to bluff. Perhaps he is the first that he has rectified so soon. The disc? The best thing is precisely ‘Disappear’, the song where he recounts his feelings of resignation. For the rest, he proposes a pop-rock that is too standard for an artist who has made experimentation the engine of his career. There is little in this work.

Fatoumata Diawara, identity and commitment

By Javier Losilla

Fatoumata Diawara London Ko

Montuno / Wagram

In her joyful search for her own language that combines sub-Saharan tradition and transculturated rhythms of blackness without commonplaces, the Malian composer has achieved in London Ko (from London and Bamako) one of his best synthesis. Damon Albarn shares with her the authorship and production of some songs. Next to her, the North American Angie Stone, the Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca, the Nigerian interpreter of Afropop Yemi Alade and the Ghanaian rapper M.anifest participate. ‘Dakan’, with guitars a la Amadou and Mariam, and ‘Maya’, with a gospel flavour, are close to classical African modernity. The bulk of the album is an eloquent commitment to a sound code that breaks patterns without Diawara sacrificing his identity and her commitment.

