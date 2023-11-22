Club América finished as the general leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament classification with 40 points, the product of 12 wins, four draws and only one defeat, therefore they are the favorite candidates to lift the championship.
However, there is still a lot left to achieve the goal of reaching the final and to do so they will have to first overcome the quarterfinals against a rival to be confirmed, but before that, they have to regain some rhythm, after more than 20 days without official activity and they will hold another preparation match prior to the final phase.
The Águilas already had a preparation match against the Mexican U-23 National Team and it has been confirmed that there will be a new preparation match and it will be against Club Salamanca of Spain this coming Saturday at 10:30 in the morning at the Coapa facilities.
The azulcrema team equalized a goal against Mexico U-23 and the good news for the coaching staff led by André Jardine is that they could already count on Diego Valdes after his injury, so he would be without any major problems for the quarterfinals.
Now that the FIFA Date has ended, the Águilas international squad are returning to activities with the club to continue their preparation, while they wait to meet their rival who will come out of the Play-In that will take place this week.
